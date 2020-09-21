U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass, closed since Tuesday because of the Cold Creek Fire, reopened in both directions at 4:30 Monday afternoon.
State Department of Transportation spokeswoman Summer Derrey confirmed the reopening by text.
Mick Mueller, a spokesman for the multi-agency firefighting effort, said Thursday afternoon that those traveling through the area should drive at a steady rate, though slower than normal.
"There will be people in the woods working, and there will be firefighting apparatus," he said.
Stopping will not be permitted. Smoke remains in the area, as do dead trees and small areas of fire, which might be seen from the roadway, Mueller said.
Clearing the area of hazards was a priority for fire crews today.
"We had to get the smoke-jumpers up on the hillsides up there, getting the dead trees and the loose rocks down," Mueller said.