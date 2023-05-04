U.S. Highway 12 is closed outside of Naches because of a collision.
The Washington State Patrol said the two-car, fatal collision was about 9 miles west of Naches.
The closure is at milepost 181, 4 miles west of the Highway 12 and State Route 410 junction, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
As of 3 p.m., there was no estimated time of reopening. There is no detour available.
Traffic alert in Yakima: WSP is on scene of a two car, fatality collision on SR 12 near MP 181. This is approx. 9 miles west of Naches. The hwy. is fully blocked. @WSDOT_East is also on scene.— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) May 4, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.