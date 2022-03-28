TIETON — In its more than 20 years of existence, the Highland Food Bank has had two homes — a church, then a building on the town square for the last 15 years.
It has become an important part of this Upper Yakima Valley town by providing food, necessities such as toilet paper, laundry soap and even books to approximately 100 families a week. Considering that each family could include a few or several members, and Tieton’s population of about 1,400, the nonprofit impacts a substantial portion of its community.
Located in the Boxx Gallery building, the food bank enjoys strong support from volunteers, donors, community leaders and the nonprofit gallery, which contributes to its success. That same success has shown the need for another move, this time to a new structure to be built solely for the food bank and its clients.
Food bank officials have committed to buying a corner lot next to Tieton’s city hall and library and have put money down for construction, said food bank treasurer Michelle Wyles. Construction is planned to begin in July, with the move in October.
“The new space will be more than a third bigger than the old space and will be a forever home,” she said of the pole building that will be about 1,600 square feet. The new food bank will also have a community garden planted in apple bins and a shady area along the front with seating.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $300,000. Supporters have raised approximately $80,000 for the land and construction, Wyles said. They have applied for grants but are also making a plea for donations and are hopeful.
“People have a heart for this,” she said. “There’s a great need.”
The food bank has been operating for about 24 years, Wyles said. It began in the Highland United Methodist Church and moved to the Boxx Gallery building about 15 years ago, after the church closed. The Boxx Gallery didn’t exist then; the structure housed a thrift store, she said.
The Boxx Gallery opened in December 2015 after extensive renovations. Its mission is to be a community space to support the food bank by generating attention and raising funds.
Individuals can support the food bank through donations of food items, time and money, said its manager, Paige Matson. “Obviously, money in support of our move is a huge need right now,” she said in an email. “Supporting the food bank is important because helping people in need is important.
“Community is about caring for one another, and feeding people is part of that.”
The food bank has a culture of love and belonging, she said. “We try to make sure everyone who comes for help, or to help, feels good being there.”
Clients “shop” the food bank, choosing what they need from the available fruits and vegetables, protein options and staples such as rice, beans and pasta. Northwest Harvest provides most of the food with deliveries every Thursday and the food bank purchases supplemental items as well. Community members and businesses also donate products, Wyles said.
Along with food, clients may get masks, wipes, diapers, baby formula as needed, and a book if they choose. Clients can borrow a wagon to take items home if they don’t have a car. When school is out for the summer, families with children get an extra sack of food to make up for the loss of school meals.
Matson, a seventh-grade science teacher Highland Junior High School in neighboring Cowiche, started volunteering at the food bank in 2010 after learning about it and meeting the couple managing it during a Tieton Economic Development Committee meeting. She began managing it in September 2014 when they wanted to retire, she said in an email.
Among the most devoted volunteers are Highland High School students. Some choose to work at the food bank to complete community service hours, then keep coming back, Matson said.
“I am amazed by the volunteers we get from the high school. These kids just fill my heart with joy. They will come and help for required hours, and decide that it is fun and the love it, so they will come back,” she said. “This last summer I had a current student and a former student randomly ask to start coming on Saturdays. They have been there now almost every Saturday since July.”
The Boxx Gallery’s support of the food bank will continue when it moves into its new home. When it moves, the Boxx will expand and fill the building. That will include office and possibly classroom space, Wyles said.
The new building is a big change but also an important one, Matson said. Among the many reasons is the need for more space to organize and store extra items distributed when kids aren’t in school and the holiday meal and gift programs.
“Moving to a new/bigger location will alleviate the problems that arise with not enough space and allow us to continue all of the work we do more effectively and efficiently moving forward,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.