A fire in the 500 block of Pletke Road roughly 2 miles from Tieton burned about 2 acres on Monday afternoon, according to the Highland Fire Department.
The brush fire started at about 2:45 p.m., and was contained by 3:45 p.m., with firefighters still on scene. No one was injured.
The brush fire burned through grass and a woodsaw, but a nearby house was undamaged.
