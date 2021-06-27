A Yakima Valley weather record fell Sunday as the high temperature hit 109, which topped the June record set in 2015.
According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore., the hottest day previously recorded in June by the weather service was 108 degrees on June 28, 2015. Sunday’s high matched the all-time second-highest temperature of 109, which was set on July 23, 2006.
Robert Cramp, meteorologist with the Pendleton office, said Sunday’s high was recorded at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station at 4 p.m. “Usually 3 to 6 (p.m.) ... is when the highs and therefore the records occur,” he said.
Forecasters had predicted a high of 110 on Sunday. Though that wasn’t reached, temperatures are expected to exceed 110 degrees this week. Cramp said predicted highs are 112 degrees on Monday, 114 degrees on Tuesday, 110 degrees on Wednesday, 107 degrees on Thursday, 105 degrees on Friday and 104 degrees on Saturday.
The highest temperature ever recorded at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station was 110 degrees on Aug. 10, 1971, according to the National Weather Service, which has been keeping records in Yakima since 1909.
Though overnight temperatures will dip into the 70s through the week, that’s not on the immediate horizon for daytime temperatures. “We’ll get a break eventually, but it’s going to be awhile,” Cramp said.
The weather service’s excessive heat warning continues through 8 p.m. Thursday.
Cooling centers
Yakima opened a cooling center at 10 a.m. Sunday for those seeking relief. Washington Fruit Community Center at 602 N. Fourth St. was open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. People can refill water containers at the location.
For the rest of the week, the Washington Fruit Community Center and the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Ave., will be available as cooling centers during their regular operating hours. The fruit center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Regular operating hours for the Harman Center are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The city also offers free splash-pad water features at Miller and Martin Luther King Jr. parks.
Starting Monday, Camp Hope and Spirit Alive Church are partnering to operate a daily cooling center, according to a news release. The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the church, 3601 Mountainview Ave.
The building is air-conditioned, and water and food will be provided, according to a news release. Camp Hope staff and volunteers will be on site while the cooling center is open. It will be open to the general public.
Pets will be allowed in a separate outdoor area that will be shaded with water and food for animals. Pet owners must agree to clean up after their animals at all times. Only nonaggressive animals will be admitted.
Camp Hope will provide transportation to and from the cooling center during the extreme heat emergency. Those who need transportation should call 509-424-1228.
People also can visit the Valley Mall in Union Gap or Yakima Valley Libraries locations for air conditioning.
The governor has lifted coronavirus capacity limits for cooling centers.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services has resources available for those experiencing homelessness, including water and motel vouchers. Those in need can visit the service’s Neighborhood Connections Clinic, 102 S. Naches Ave., call homeless outreach at 509-249-6232, or look for the Neighborhood Health homeless outreach van, which distributes water and ice to those in need every day.
Stay safe, know the signs
The Yakima Health District recommends that people stay indoors and in an air-conditioned environment as much as possible and limit outdoor activity. Weather service officials advise strenuous activities occur only in the early morning or evening, with frequent rest breaks.
Be sure to drink plenty of fluids; water is best. Use sunscreen and wear loose lightweight, light-colored clothing.
Trust your instincts if you think you or a loved one needs medical attention due to a heat-related illness, advised Dr. Daniel Henning, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
“If you’re feeling really weak, if you’re feeling dizzy, if you see that somebody is confused — those are all signs that you need to call 911 and seek help,” Henning said.
Signs of heat stroke include a body temperature of 103°F or higher; hot, red, dry or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion and losing consciousness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you see these symptoms, call 911 right away because heat stroke is a medical emergency. Move the person to a cooler place and help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath. Don’t give the person anything to drink, the CDC says.
Those suffering from heat exhaustion will have heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; a fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache and may faint. Move to a cool place and loosen clothing. Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath and sip water.
Be sure to get medical help immediately if you or someone else is throwing up, the symptoms get worse or last more than one hour.
The CDC also offers information and advice concerning other heat-related illnesses at www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.
Never leave any person or pet in a parked vehicle or outdoors without any protection from the sun for an extended period. Be sure to check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.
Check on animals frequently to ensure they aren’t suffering from the heat and make sure they have plenty of cool water.