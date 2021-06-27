Maximize cooling, minimize bills

Pacific Power experiences heat waves every year and doesn't anticipate heat-related service interruptions during this one. But the continuing extreme temperatures have air conditioners working extra hard, which brings concern about high power bills.

Those concerned about their Pacific Power bill should call 1-888-221-7070. The company can set up a payment plan or refer customers to local agencies for bill assistance.

Here are some tips from Pacific Power to stay cool, use less energy and save money:

• Set your thermostat at 78 degrees. Cooling your house below that could increase air conditioning bills as much as 8%, according to a company news release.

• Don’t turn off the air conditioner when you aren't home. Instead, set it at 85 degrees. Doing so allows the air conditioner to use less electricity to cool the house than if the air conditioning has been off all day.

• Use a smart or programmable thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature around your schedule. Set it to start bringing the temperature down from 85 degrees to 78 degrees no more than 30 minutes before you get home.

• Close blinds and drapes, especially in south-facing windows, as they allow in the most heat.

• Once it starts cooling off overnight again, open windows in the evening and early morning to let that air in. Use fans to bring in and circulate cool air. Ceiling and window fans use much less electricity than air conditioning. Running an air conditioner in fan-only mode can also be effective as outside temperatures drop.

• Use heat-producing appliances such as ovens, dishwashers and dryers in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler. And use a microwave, slow cooker or toaster oven instead of a regular oven. A toaster oven uses one-third to one-half as much energy as a regular oven and releases less heat into the home.

• Turn off heat-generating devices when not in use such as lamps, televisions and computers.