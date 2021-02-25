A wind advisory will remain in effect in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys through 9 p.m. Friday, with heavy snow in the forecast in the Cascades.
West winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are anticipated in the afternoon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds are anticipated to ramp up on Friday, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph.
Sunnyside and Prosser likely to receive the strongest gusts, the weather service said.
The weather on Thursday is supposed to remain mostly sunny and partly cloudy with highs of 44 and lows of 32 on Thursday, and highs of 41 and lows of 27 on Friday.
Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Friday in the Cascades. Heavy snow is expected above 2,500 feet, with 12 to 24 inches possible in higher elevations, the weather service said. The warning covers the east slopes of the Cascades, including Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass.
Strong winds could cause tree damage and blowing snow, and travel could be difficult to impossible, the weather service said.