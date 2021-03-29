High winds ripped through Yakima and Central Washington on Sunday, with gusts reaching highs of 55 mph around 4 p.m. in the city of Yakima, according to the National Weather Service.
The wind storm was caused by a strong cold front, normal for late winter and early spring in the area, the weather service said. Winds will continue Monday, with speed of 12-17 mph this evening, and gusts as high as 23 mph in Yakima.
Higher elevations saw wind speeds of around 70 mph. Blowing dust deceased road visibility to 2-3 miles in some areas, including the Tri-Cities.
Higher winds were reported east of Snoqualmie Pass and on Interstate 82 between Selah and Ellensburg, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. A dust storm closed Interstate 90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville for several hours Sunday, as WSDOT reported near-zero visibility on the freeway.
A seven car pile-up was reported on Interstate 182 just west of Queensgate Boulevard in Richland due to high winds and blowing dust, with no serious injuries reported, according to trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
Yakima residents were cleaning up toppled trees on 36th and 48th avenues on Monday, along with other debris. the West Valley Fire Department reported trees down on power lines and power pole fires.
WVFD also reported a 1-acre brush fire exacerbated by winds Sunday in the gated community of Falcon Ridge in the West Valley after residents failed to extinguish a burn pile on Saturday. No serious injuries resulted from the fire.
Some peak wind speeds in the area:
- Maryhill: 84 mph
- Benton City: 75
- Ellensburg airport: 58
- Tri-Cities airport: 63