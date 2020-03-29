The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory today, warning of gusts up to 45 mph on Monday in Yakima and the surrounding area.
The advisory, in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, covers the Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley and Lower Columbia Basin as well as other parts of Washington and Oregon. It predicts winds of 20 to 30 mph throughout the day with gusts from 35 to 45 mph.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," a news release announcing the advisory said. "Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result."
Blowing dust is also possible in the Columbia Basin. Motorists are urged to use extra caution.