The Newell Road fire continues to grow in Klickitat County, with "go-now" evacuation orders issued Sunday night for the towns of Bickleton and Cleveland.
The fire, which started Friday afternoon, was at 51,694 acres with no containment as of Monday morning, according to information from Northwest Incident Management Team 8.
Firefighters spent Sunday night and Monday morning building containment lines around the towns of Bickleton and Cleveland, said Allen Lebovitz, a public information officer with the firefighting team.
A red flag warning was in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday for gusty winds up to 40 mph.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, with damage to structures still being confirmed due to the fast-spreading nature of the fire, he said.
Lebovitz said much of the fire’s activity has been concentrated on its northwest edge. The eastern and southern edges of the fire’s perimeter have been mostly put out, Lebovitz said, though firefighters will keep an eye on those areas.
“The bulk of fire activity is really in the northwest corner of the fire,” Lebovitz said. “The remainder of the area has very little activity. We’ve been able to make great progress on building containment measures on the west end of the fire toward Roosevelt."
Firefighting personnel from Klickitat and Skamania County and the Department of Natural Resources continue to work on containing the fire. Four helicopters with firefighting capabilities are also being put to use.
A community town hall meeting is planned at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Goldendale Middle School, 520 E. Collins St. in Goldendale, to update Klickitat County residents on the fire. Rep. Gina Mosbrucker will be joined by officials from Klickitat County, the Department of Natural Resources, Klickitat County Sheriff's Office, the incident command management team, the American Red Cross and other fire officials.
For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911.
