Yakima could see a daily record high Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s.

The sunny days and heat may not last long, though, as thunderstorms are expected tonight and tomorrow, said Christel Bennese, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Pendleton office.

The record high for May 3 is 87, set in 1971, according to the National Weather Service. May 3 temperatures could come close to that record, Bennese said.

“It looks like we could very well see a record temperature today,” Bennese said Wednesday. “As long as the clouds clear out and everything plays right, we could see at- or above-record temperatures.”

The high at the Yakima Air Terminal could be around 85, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm sunny days will not be on the menu later in the week, however, as moisture from off the coast of California sweeps into the region.

“As we continue on it’ll get a little bit cooler toward Sunday,” Bennese said.

Thunderstorms could develop Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Chances of rain will be higher in the Cascades and highlands, Bennese added, and will persist throughout the week.

Those thunderstorms may be felt throughout the region, but they will likely not last beyond Thursday.

“The thunderstorms pretty much die off tomorrow evening,” Bennese said Wednesday. “It’s pretty much widespread thunderstorms this afternoon and tomorrow morning.”

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

