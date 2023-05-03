Yakima could see a daily record high Wednesday as temperatures climb into the 80s.
The sunny days and heat may not last long, though, as thunderstorms are expected tonight and tomorrow, said Christel Bennese, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Pendleton office.
The record high for May 3 is 87, set in 1971, according to the National Weather Service. May 3 temperatures could come close to that record, Bennese said.
“It looks like we could very well see a record temperature today,” Bennese said Wednesday. “As long as the clouds clear out and everything plays right, we could see at- or above-record temperatures.”
The high at the Yakima Air Terminal could be around 85, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm sunny days will not be on the menu later in the week, however, as moisture from off the coast of California sweeps into the region.
“As we continue on it’ll get a little bit cooler toward Sunday,” Bennese said.
Thunderstorms could develop Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. Chances of rain will be higher in the Cascades and highlands, Bennese added, and will persist throughout the week.
Those thunderstorms may be felt throughout the region, but they will likely not last beyond Thursday.
“The thunderstorms pretty much die off tomorrow evening,” Bennese said Wednesday. “It’s pretty much widespread thunderstorms this afternoon and tomorrow morning.”
