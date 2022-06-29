Monday’s high of 98 degrees in Yakima didn’t set a record, but the high temperatures did prompt a heat advisory in Central Washington.
It also was a test of new emergency heat protections for workers issued by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries, or L&I.
L&I implemented emergency rules for heat and wildfire smoke for 2022 that call for access to cool drinking water, shade, and rest breaks for agricultural labor, construction workers and other outdoor workers. The changes took effect June 15 and will last through the end of September.
Provisions for shade and rest kick in at 89 degrees. Workers must receive paid, 10-minute breaks in shade for every two hours of work. That threshold is lower depending on the type of clothing being worn. It is 79 degrees for workers wearing two layers of clothes and 52 degrees for workers in non-breathable clothes, like jumpsuits.
The protections follow a historic heat wave in Washington state this time last year when temperatures climbed past 100 degrees for several days straight in late June and early July. The state Department of Health recorded 100 heat-related deaths statewide from June 26-July 2, 2021. Eight deaths were recorded in Yakima County.
This is the second year that L&I has released emergency rules. Last year, breaks were required at 100 degrees. At 89 degrees and above, there were provisions for rest, shade and water.
Existing rules call for ready access to one quart of water per hour and appropriate response for workers who are experiencing heat-related illness.
The changes were greeted positively by worker advocates.
“Having heat protections for farmworkers who do these essential jobs is important,” said Briseida Chavez, a UFW Foundation emergency relief organizer. “It is a big step compared to last year. Last year was 100 degrees; 89 is definitely better.”
Reaction
Many of the rules are not that different than actions growers would take on their own, said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
“Generally we don’t work that much in the heat because productivity is low anyway,” said Kevin Knight, who grows apples and other fruit in Naches. “Not only is the fruit and trees themselves hot and uncooperative, but the people don’t move as well either.”
The emergency rules codified many existing practices. Knight said growers rarely continue work at high temperatures because of dangers to the fruit and to workers. Still, the changes have prompted him to be more diligent with water and shade. Knight recently purchased canopies to provide shade for workers and is planning to add to his rulebook.
On Monday, the new rules seemed to be working well, Chavez said. Workers are more informed of their rights and the emergency protections than they were last year, she said. She also noted that workers she talked to were getting the proper breaks as they needed them.
One common strategy used more often is shifting work hours earlier to avoid high temperatures. Knight said that workers start at sunrise, usually around 5 a.m., allowing them to get in their hours and safely complete their work while avoiding the hottest times of day.
While early shifts do protect workers from the heat, they can create issues, particularly for parents. Chavez said that parents who have to start work in the mornings, sometimes as early as 3 a.m., often face difficulties when it comes to childcare.
Chavez and other advocates like Edgar Franks, political director for the independent farmworker union Familias Unidas por La Justicia, say that there is still room for the rules to be improved for workers.
“We would feel better if it was somewhere around 75 degrees, that’s what a lot of workers have been telling us, especially if you’re working outside under piece rates,” Franks said. “People have to work as hard and move as fast as they can, which obviously warms your body up. When it’s over 70, it’s already really hot.”
Future updates
Chavez and Franks pointed out that national or regional rules would also be beneficial for workers. Many workers move between California, Oregon and Washington, so the UFW Foundation is advocating for rules which are aligned between states and, eventually, a federal heat standard.
In light of climate change and increasing temperatures, Chavez also underlined the need for year-round rules to protect workers from high temperatures which may occur in October or November.
This year, Franks and Chavez say it’s too soon to tell what the full effects of the rules will be. L&I is in the process of updating the permanent rules.
“We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out and how the process plays,” Franks said. “We’ll know the full effect by then.”
