Temperatures in Yakima County will hover near 90 degrees starting Saturday and will stay there through next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts show Mother’s Day weekend will be hot, sunny and windy across the county. Saturday and Sunday will see gusts of up to 32 miles per hour. High temperatures are forecast at 90 Saturday, 88 on Sunday, and 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday in Yakima, according to the weather service.

The Washington Department of Health recommends people stay indoors and in air-conditioned environments as much as possible. Closing windows, using shades and avoiding the use of ovens and stoves can help keep home temperatures lower.

While it might be hot outside, area lakes and rivers are still cold. Health officials say many bodies of water remain dangerously cold even when their surface feels warm. Temperatures in deeper water can cause hypothermia. In the spring, rivers run high and fast due to rain and snow melt, raising the risk for drowning.

Other tips from the health department:

• Keep outdoor pets safe in the heat. Pets should walk on grass instead of asphalt, which can burn paws. Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.

• Take frequent breaks when working outdoors. Wear wide-brimmed hats, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and protect your skin from sunburn.

• Stay hydrated and drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids.

