Give yourself extra travel time if you’re driving over Chinook Pass this weekend. The speed limit was reduced from 50 mph to 30 after multiple sections of road along State Route 410 "unraveled" because of the intense heat this week.
The speed reduction is between mileposts 69 and 74, five miles east of the summit, and will remain in effect through the holiday weekend or longer.
“We don’t normally see 80 to 85 degree weather up on Chinook Pass. It’s usually pretty cool, at least at the summit,” said Meagan Lott, regional communications manager at the state Department of Transportation. “We’ve never had to worry about (roads unraveling) until now. It’s one of those historical-type of issues we’re seeing just because of how hot it’s been.”
WSDOT crews first noticed the damage around Monday afternoon and began using snowplows to remove some of the larger chunks of road that were coming apart, Lott said. Crews placed sand on the roadway to absorb the oil that was seeping up from the road due to the heat.
On Tuesday and Thursday, WSDOT crews continued to put sand down to absorb the oil and stickiness coming up onto the road, Lott said.
The purpose of the reduced speed is to keep the gravel and sand from coming off the road and chipping windshields or paint on cars, Lott said. It's also aimed at preventing more damage.
Drivers should slow down and watch for loose gravel, said the state Department of Transportation in a statement. Motorcyclists should use extreme caution.
“Now that the temperatures are cooling down a little bit, we’re not seeing nearly as much oil. So, the sand has been working,” Lott said.
Putting down sand is a temporary fix, Lott said. WSDOT is looking at ways to permanently fix the road and are hoping to receive federal funding to fix the damage on State Route 410 and other roads that have been damaged due to the heat.
Before traveling this holiday weekend, people should make sure they have plenty of gas, and check their car's fluids and tire pressure, Lott said.
Drivers should also consider bringing sunscreen, extra water bottles and lightweight clothes when driving in the hot weather, said Ryan Overton, communications consultant for the state Department of Transportation in a Facebook live stream on the WSDOT page. Those things will be important in the event of a delay, emergency or break down.