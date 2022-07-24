Wartime came in a text message.
Ukrainian exchange student Anna Luhinina was at her host family’s house in Yakima’s West Valley packing for a trip to Hawaii in late February when she sent a message about her suitcase to a group chat with other exchange students. A flurry of indignant messages came back. How could she be asking about that when there’s a war going on in Ukraine?
What do you mean? she thought.
More messages came in with news articles and photos of explosions in the country she’d left about five months earlier to study in America. Most of her family was in Ukraine, in a region in the north called Chernihiv. She reached out to her mom.
“I asked, ‘Is it true?’ And she was shaky, crying and said, ‘Yes, Anna, the war started,’” she recalled.
Fellow exchange student Nataly Kosevich also learned of the war in a message. Her sister approached the news cautiously, saying there was a problem. But soon enough the full story arrived.
For the young Ukrainians studying in Yakima at West Valley High School, teenage life and all its highs and lows — friendships, tests, graduation — continued with war in the background after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Smart girls and ‘Mean Girls’
Kosevich and Luhinina are participants in the Future Leaders Exchange Program, a scholarship program through the U.S. Department of State. It is extremely competitive, with a 2% acceptance rate.
One of Kosevich’s teachers told her she wasn’t good enough to make it in. That was enough to motivate her to succeed.
“I mean, if they challenge me, why would I not do that?” Kosevich said.
Luhinina has long wanted to live in America. Growing up, she saw images of the country in popular movies. The 2004 teen comedy “Mean Girls” is one of her favorites. But before she was accepted, she had to go through rounds of testing, essays and interviews.
When she learned she got in, Luhinina said she cried for joy. Her close-knit family celebrated too. She laughed as she recalled how her older sister, who lives in Poland, threatened to cut her hand off if Luhinina did not get into the program. That way, she would at least have an excuse to visit Poland.
“I told her [I got in] and she’s like, ‘OK, I don’t need to do that!’” Luhinina said.
Once in Yakima, the young women found academics much easier than in Ukraine. Packed school schedules in Ukraine include over a dozen subjects. At West Valley High school, a full day of classes was only six subjects and they’d already studied a lot of the course material.
Without the stress of American academics to worry about, they could focus on getting to know Yakima and its people.
Kosevich joined the cross country team for a while and worked as a journalist for Unleashed, the Yakima Herald-Republic’s outlet for student writers and photographers.
She initially lived with an older woman but found it hard to adjust. She grew up with lots of family members around. In March, she moved in with the grandson of her original host.
Seth and Mandy Panattoni said Kosevich fit in right away with their family, which includes their three young daughters: 5-year-old Penelope, 3-year-old Phoebe and 8-month-old Brea.
“The girls love her. It’s like having a bonus daughter,” Mandy Panatonni said.
Luhinina switched host families a few times, finally settling in with the family of a friend she made at school.
The social scene at American high schools did not quite match the movies she’d grown up on.
“I was looking for those three main mean girls,” she recalled.
But people were excited to get to know the new girl and she made friends. She still had to navigate the politics of high school friendships, finding out that some people are “fake” and some boys are not to be trusted.
Kosevich has been in Yakima since August. Luhinina’s arrival was delayed a few weeks by a COVID exposure.
She’d already said her tearful goodbyes to family members, not expecting to see them for a year. But she had three extra weeks with them, so her whole family — grandparents, mom, dad, older sister, and three younger brothers — took a trip to the sea. Before she left a second time, she said goodbye to her family in the early morning hours, missing one of her younger brothers because he was still asleep.
“I was so happy that I actually stayed, especially now knowing what happened, I’m so glad that I stayed another three weeks at home,” she said.
Start of the war
Kosevich is no stranger to war. Her family is from eastern Ukraine, the part of the country that borders Russia. It’s long been an area of political instability.
In early 2014, Ukrainians revolted against their government and ousted then-president Viktor Yanukovych after he rejected a deal with the European Union due to Russian influence. Russia then annexed an area of southeastern Ukraine called Crimea and conflict persisted in some eastern areas of the country.
Political tensions, which never really left the region, came to a head after Russia launched its invasion Feb. 24.
Kosevich’s family moved multiple times in 2014 due to the revolution, staying for a while in a country home. They temporarily moved to the capital city of Kyiv and now live in Zaporizhia.
All that moving made it a little bit easier for her to come to the U.S. to study, since she was used to starting over in new places. But by February, she was looking forward to seeing her family again.
Once the war began, she got in the habit of talking to her family every day. That’s normally frowned upon for exchange students, who are supposed to be engaging in a new culture, Kosevich said. But her program leaders have been understanding given the situation in Ukraine.
Her family is OK, she said, but she worries about her grandmother, who has mobility issues and lives in an occupied region. She wants her to move to a safer region or in with her parents, but her grandma is refusing to leave her home, determined to save it for her grandchildren.
“I’m like, I want you to be safe and alive,” Kosevich said. “I want to have a grandma, not to have a house.”
She’d like all of her family to relocate to regions further west.
Luhinina also wanted her family to be in a safer region. She previously urged her family to move. The day the invasion started, she couldn’t stay in constant contact with her family because they were going to stay with her grandma, she said. Her father was in Kyiv at the time, making him vulnerable.
Like Kosevich, she reached out to her family a lot in the early days of the war.
She went on the trip to Hawaii with her host family and the six-hour-long plane ride filled her dread, because that was six hours she could not talk to her family. She spent most of the trip on her phone, scrolling through news stories about the war.
The trip to Hawaii fell during her birthday. Two days later came her mother and youngest brother’s birthdays.
For his seventh birthday, her brother wished there would be no explosions that day so they wouldn’t have to hide in the basement, a thought that made her cry.
“And it felt so wrong that I was in Hawaii at that moment,” she said. “Like, that’s what they’re going through now and I’m in Hawaii, I’m OK.”
She is still working through her feelings about being safe in America while her family is in a war zone, but the first month was the worst, she said. Knowing her family is safe for the moment helped.
She felt a little better after she started working, earning her own money so her parents would not have to worry about that.
“That made me feel that I’m not that helpless, that I can be useful,” she said. “And that I can be useful by sharing writings about my country here, meeting more people, giving more presentations talking about my country. I had to do something.”
As a part of the exchange program, she and Kosevich are representatives of their home country and give presentations on it. She’s also been educating her classmates and friends on the war in Ukraine. Some people did not know the basics, like that Ukraine is an independent country. She’s quick to correct people with pro-Russian sympathies and has no kind words for the Russian military.
The West Valley High School parent teacher association sold bracelets in a fundraiser after the war started. Then-PTA president Sara Ditto said the group received a grant and bought hundreds of pro-Ukrainian bracelets with it. They too wanted to help folks in Ukraine and the original plan was to give the money directly to the girls.
But Kosevich and Luhinina declined the offer. They said they could not take that money while their families were OK, and others were left with nothing. The $2,900 raised went to a relief organization instead, Ditto said. Students also wrote letters and made cards for Ukrainian soldiers.
The bracelets quickly sold out and Luhinina noticed them on many of her classmates’ wrists, people she knew from choir and people she’d never spoken to before. People were also eager to learn more about her home country in the early days of the war.
Even though people no longer talk as much about the war, she and Kosevich stressed that it is not over. The fight continues in their homeland.
Life continues
On a sunny Thursday afternoon, Kosevich played with her young host sisters at their house in the suburbs. The girls experimented with “water beads” that looked like fat, gelatinous black pearls. Standing on grass so green it looked technicolor, Kosevich lifted the youngest Panattoni daughter up and down. A smile spread wide across the baby’s chubby cheeks. Later, everyone took a popsicle break.
That day, the news from Ukraine was relatively good. Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces failed to gain ground in three targeted regions and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was feeling confident about the Ukrainian military’s chances to advance on the front, according to CNN’s daily war updates.
Moving about 5,500 miles away was a pretty serious step towards independence, but after the invasion, Kosevich and Luhinina said they felt much older, no longer like kids.
“It just made me look at my values all the time,” Luhinina said.
She’s been more focused on working and the next steps in her academic journey. It also made her appreciate her family more.
Still, teenage life did not stop because of the war. Kosevich and Luhinina were in their last months of high school, an eventful time for any young person.
Finals season was a major source of stress, Luhinina said, since she had to take online exams to earn her degree in Ukraine. She took them at odd hours, since Ukraine is 10 hours ahead of Washington. She got little sleep those weeks.
But sometimes normalcy is what’s needed. One way Luhinina stays connected to her family is by playing the video game Fortnite online with her younger brothers in Ukraine. Her host brother, who she met at school, sometimes joins in.
Kosevich’s host mother, Mandy Panattoni, has seen firsthand the balancing act of her host daughter’s life.
“She’s had to do the difficulties of being a teenage girl on top of all the things at home,” Panattoni said.
Due to some confusion during their transfer, the girls started the school year as juniors but graduated as seniors in spring 2022.
This fall, Kosevich is headed to Hawai’i Pacific University, where she’ll study communications and cinema. Her host parents said they’ll miss her, especially since she’s so close with their three young daughters.
Starting over in yet another new place is a daunting prospect, Kosevich said, but she’s excited.
Luhinina is still figuring out her next steps. She wants to study at a school in America, and the University of Washington is her first choice, she said. She enjoys her adopted state. A strong student and determined young woman, she knows she’ll study hard and succeed with whatever major she chooses.
Still, sometimes she thinks about what she would do if she were in Ukraine again.
“My mom once said that she’s so happy that both of her daughters are not in Ukraine because she knows that if we were there, we would have done something,” she said. “If was at home, I don’t know what I would do. But I would fight, I would volunteer, I would go to medical school, I would do something.”
Neither young woman will be going home for a while.
