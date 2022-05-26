Though the price of a gallon of gas is significantly higher than a year ago, Memorial Day weekend travelers should still prepare for crowds on the roads, in parks and other favorite holiday places.
Memorial Day is a traditionally busy travel weekend. Even with the national average price of gas at $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago, don't think holiday weekend haunts and the various ways to reach them won't be busy.
As of Monday, average gasoline prices in Yakima have risen 16.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.04 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 42.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.60 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Yakima was priced at $4.33 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.49 a gallon. The lowest price in Washington on Sunday was $4.33 per gallon while the highest was $6.19 per gallon.
“Gasoline prices surged over the last week to new record highs, but have finally started to slow their rise with diesel also finally cooling off," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis. GasBuddy issues a weekly report every Monday on local, state and national gas price averages and keeps station-level data spanning almost two decades.
Prices are appearing to slow down, De Haan said early this week.
"While the coast isn't clear yet, and prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I'm hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year. Whether or not we're able to depends on Americans cutting demand in the face of sky high prices," De Haan said.
Highway construction paused
Planning ahead is key for smoother travel, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. That includes knowing what's out there on roads.
Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend, including Monday, to ease congestion, but travelers should stay alert for new lane shifts or work zone staging areas that may remain in place.
As for Snoqualmie Pass, no lane closures or other construction is planned on Interstate 90 from Friday until Tuesday. But the usual holiday increase in traffic volumes means travelers should expect delays, especially eastbound on Friday and westbound on Monday.
Consult the state transportation department’s Memorial Day weekend traffic volume charts to help plan best times to travel on key routes and what times to avoid.
Cayuse Pass will be ready to open Friday. State Route 123 is set to open by 8 a.m. that day, one day earlier than last year.
However, significant April snowfall and high avalanche danger amid late winter weather will keep State Route 410 over Chinook Pass closed until further notice. Travelers can check the Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass online reports for updates. Both passes close each winter due to weather and hazardous conditions.
Tips for smooth travel
Other Memorial Day weekend tips:
• Have a backup outdoor destination as parks and other outdoor recreation sites tend to fill up quickly on holiday weekends, state officials said. If a site’s parking is full, don't park along road shoulders, as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway.
• Allow extra time for travel to avoid rushing or distraction.
• The agency's online tools can help. They include the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts. Get traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map. WSDOT's social media channels also provide updates.
• Pre-program your vehicle radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts.
• Call 5-1-1 for updated road conditions.
