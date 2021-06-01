Heritage University’s 35th annual Bounty of the Valley Scholarship event will take place virtually this Saturday to raise funds for students.
The one-hour televised event will air at 8 p.m. Saturday on KAPP and KVEW-TV. It also will be available for streaming online at heritage.edu.
The stories of Heritage students and alumni will be featured, and appearances will be made by community, business and local political leaders.
Donations can be made online, by mail or by phone. All proceeds from the event go directly to student scholarships in the following academic year.
Traditionally a scholarship dinner on the Toppenish campus with auction paddles, this year’s Bounty of the Valley Scholarship event can include a special take-out meal from Provisions Restaurant for those in the Yakima area. A special menu for the event can be found on Heritage’s website and ordered through Wednesday at the restaurant online or by phone with a mention of the event. A portion of the sales will be donated to the scholarship fund.
Last year’s event, also virtual because of the pandemic, brought in over $730,000 the night of, followed by additional donations in the days following for over $817,000 in scholarship funds.