Laura Quintero Martinez, a first-generation college student at Heritage University, spent part of her first year of college studying biology from a hospital room. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor during the fall of her first year at Heritage and underwent surgery to have it removed.
Her recovery included rest and studying for final exams.
“I wasn’t even thinking about myself, I was just focused on getting through school,” Martinez said. “We’re first generation and our parents gave up everything, so you feel like you have to do it all. You just can’t stop.”
Martinez graduated from Heritage University a semester early, in December 2020, with her undergraduate degree in biology. She plans to pursue medical school to become an anesthesiologist.
Heritage is having commencement for its 2020 and 2021 graduates on Oct. 30 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Brain surgery
Martinez’s first day of class at Heritage was the same day as the 2017 solar eclipse. She had trouble seeing out of the periphery of her eye as she watched with her classmates.
After that day, Martinez’s eyesight continued to worsen, and she experienced intense headaches. She knew something was wrong and went to an ophthalmologist. An MRI revealed a tumor in her pituitary, which is the hollow space behind the nasal passages in the skull.
“I was a little 19-year-old finding out about all of this during my first year of college and I was thinking, ‘What is happening to me?’” Martinez said.
Martinez’s vision continued to deteriorate through the fall of 2017. It reached a point where she needed help reading books at the student center at Heritage because she couldn’t see the pages. When she told her ophthalmologist about her worsening condition, her brain surgery was moved up to that same week in November.
Martinez said she wasn’t even thinking about the potential outcomes of the surgery and maintained focus on passing her first semester at college. She took a four-week break from school, then received an extra week to finish her final exams.
She passed all her classes.
“I had a lot of support school-wise, friend-wise and family-wise. My surgery was in Seattle, and I had people drive up there and visit me,” she said.
Martinez said she was scared that the tumor in her head was going to be life-threatening because it was so large. But it ended up being benign, and the surgery went smoothly.
Importance of family
Martinez’s mother took the entire month of November off work to help her recover from her surgery, she said.
“I could tell it took a big toll on my mom, but I think I tried being strong for her and I never gave in to feeling worried about myself even though it was a big thing,” she said.
Martinez said she learned the importance of family during her ordeal. After her surgery, she truly understood the importance of making time for family and the people who care about you, even when life gets busy, she said.
Martinez’s mom works at an apple growing and shipping plant in Yakima. She has supported herself and her daughter with her single income since Martinez was born. Martinez’s grandparents immigrated to Yakima from Mexico to work in agriculture in the 1980s.
Martinez started working at the same apple packing warehouse as her mom when she was 16.
“That was hard. I don’t know how my mom does it. I remember I was so tired by the fourth hour, my feet hurt bad. I just don’t know how she does it every day,” Martinez said.
Martinez decided to attain a college degree and pursue her dreams of working in medicine.
Impressive achievements
During her last year at Highland High School, Martinez spent much of her time sitting in her counselor’s office applying for as many scholarships as she could.
“As DACA students, we can’t apply for federal scholarships, so we couldn’t apply for a lot of scholarships,” she said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows young immigrants who were brought here as children to remain in the U.S.
Martinez won nine scholarships by the time she graduated from high school — including a full ride to Heritage.
At Heritage, Martinez served as president of the medical science club, president of her sorority and chair of leadership in the student government association.
“For me, it’s always been about making my community better and helping people out,” she said.
Future goals
Martinez participated in a summer health professionals education program at the University of Washington the summer after her first year at Heritage. For six weeks, she was introduced to different areas of medicine.
The following summer, Martinez was one of the first two Heritage University undergraduates to participate in a summer research opportunity at Seattle Children’s Hospital. She was able to shadow doctors, including surgeons. It was then that Martinez discovered an interest in anesthesiology.
“At first, I didn’t want to be a surgeon, but I was able to study alongside an anesthesiologist at Seattle Children’s and I just fell in love with that job, so that’s what I want to do. I want to be an anesthesiologist,” she said.
One of her biology professors, Dr. Bob Kao, helped connect her with the research opportunity at Seattle Children’s.
“It’s really exciting to see Laura soar to new heights and her transformation becoming a future medical health care provider,” Kao said. “It’s an enormous testament to her passion and commitment in medicine and in any pathway that she decides.”