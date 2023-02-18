Heritage University will receive grant funding for its work to help diversify the nursing field.
The $350,000 grant comes from Direct Relief’s Fund for Health Equity, according to a news release from the school. Direct Relief is a humanitarian organization that focuses mainly on addressing health and poverty issues in the United States and communities across the world.
Direct Relief recognized Heritage for its work recruiting and educating minority groups in the field of nursing. The funding is for Heritage's work to increase the number of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) students who receive a bachelor of nursing degree in Yakima Valley.
The grants were awarded with funding from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the AbbVie Foundation, and Eli Lilly and Co. to support underserved communities across the United States.
Since its founding in 2015, Heritage’s nursing program has focused on recruiting local students and ensuring they stay working in the area after graduating.
The university’s nursing class of 2022 graduated 21 students. During a recent interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic, nursing program director, Dr. Christina Nyirati said the majority of 2022 graduates had gone on to get nursing jobs in the county.
Heritage President Andrew Sund said in a news release that being able to cultivate a nursing workforce that reflects the demographics of the community leads to culturally-informed health care, which can produce more favorable health outcomes for patients.
