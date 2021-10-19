Heritage University in Toppenish will hold an in-person commencement ceremony for its 2020 and 2021 graduates on Oct. 30. It's the school's first in-person commencement since 2019 because of the pandemic.
Only assisting staff members and the graduates themselves will be able to attend the ceremony. Family members and friends can watch live on Hispanavisión Television or stream it online, university President Andrew Sund said.
“We're not pretending that it's ideal, but we hope that we're providing families the opportunity to view the commencement, and then continue the celebration with their graduates after the ceremony,” he said.
The ceremony will be held outside on the university’s campus in Toppenish. In years past, it was held at the Yakima SunDome.
Sund estimated about 250 graduates will participate, though they have until Wednesday to RSVP.
Participating graduates will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the ceremony to attend, according to the university’s website. Additional COVID safety protocols will be in place, including spacing graduates three feet apart and requiring masks.
The university delayed its 2020 and 2021 commencements due to the pandemic. But Sund said Heritage wanted to make sure graduates had a chance to have their accomplishments recognized.
“The great majority (of Heritage students) are the first generation in their families that attend college and commencement is a major celebration for the students and for the whole family,” Sund said.
Additional information and updates on commencement are available online.
