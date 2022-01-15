Heritage University in Toppenish will move to online learning for the next two weeks because of the COVID-19 omicron surge, the school announced.
University President Andrew Sund said the first two weeks of classes for the spring 2022 semester will be online. That covers Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Sunday, Jan. 30.
The Heritage campus will remain open and staff will report to campus as regularly scheduled. Students can access the library, dining commons, academic skills center, student affairs, IT help center and registrar. Campus services including Wi-Fi and printing will be available, and staff will be available on campus to help students.
The school also is changing its mask policy. Anyone on campus will be required to wear either an N-95, a KN-95 or be double-masked with a surgical mask and a cloth mask. Surgical masks are widely available on campus. No single surgical masks or single cloth masks will be allowed.
