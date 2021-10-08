Heritage University in Toppenish received $4.5 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Education to improve science, technology, engineering and mathematical (STEM) education in the Yakima Valley, according to a Friday news release.
The university will focus on expanding STEM studies, according to the release. It will accomplish this by having mentors engage with high school students interested in STEM careers and helping them understand the process of entering their chosen fields.
Heritage will also use the money to construct a 4,700-square-foot STEM Education Center at its main campus, according to the release. The new center will feature laboratories and equipment designed to facilitate STEM education. Construction is set to begin in late 2022.
University President Andrew Sund said in the release that this grant will help students who wish to enter STEM fields, as well as the employers who continue to look for qualified STEM graduates. He also thanked Sunnyside-based RGI Corporation, which helped with the grant application.
The $4.5 million grant will be distributed over the course of five years. Jessica Black, chairperson of the Natural Science Department and director for the Center for Indigenous Health, Culture and Environment, will serve as the grant’s principal investigator.
Heritage is a private, four-year university located on the Yakama reservation that serves about 900 students.
