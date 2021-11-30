Heritage University professor Winona Wynn is among the speakers at Wednesday’s Rural Library Summit, an event put on by the Rural Library Network.
The network, which launched earlier this year, provides trainings and monthly webinars for member libraries. It is based at Berea College in Berea, Ken.
Regina Washington, the college’s director of Rural Impact Networks in their Partners for Education program, said that the network hopes that changes that happen in rural libraries will be felt through their communities.
“The Rural Library Network is a cradle to career initiative that recognizes the unique role of libraries as more than books, as more than programming, and mainly as a catalyst for change,” she said.
Wynn’s talk at the summit will address the role of rural libraries as spaces of empathy and intergenerational storytelling on Native tribal lands. She has worked with the Yakama Nation Library and Yakama Nation Museum, with a particularly interested in story circles.
“As we look at story circles and the impact they can have, particularly in our rural libraries, they're really acts of inclusion, they’re acts of empowerment, they’re acts of empathy,” she said.
The Rural Library Network is made up of 22 libraries across the country, including two in Washington state, but none in the Yakima area yet, Washington said. Wynn said she is working on reaching out to local libraries about the network. Library staff can join the network for free by submitting an application online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.