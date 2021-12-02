lake Slonecker first tried to build a crossword puzzle after several years of solving them. It was harder than he expected.
“It took me two weeks (and) many hours during those two weeks. I was an unpleasant person to be around. It was just really, really tough,” Slonecker, a history professor at Heritage University in Toppenish, said in a September 2020 online presentation with colleagues. “Today, though, there’s software that has in fundamental ways changed crossword construction.”
Solving crossword puzzles published in newspapers, books, online and through apps is a daily routine for people around the world, including Slonecker. He’s also part of a much smaller group of people who construct those puzzles, with his first published in 2019.
Slonecker’s 23 published puzzles have appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal (one was published Nov. 24), the Los Angeles Times, Universal Crosswords and the Chronicle of Higher Education. Two more have been accepted and await publication.
He also built a puzzle specifically for Heritage that’s available on the school’s website. See it at https://heritage.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Blake-Slonecker-Crossword-Puzzle.pdf.
Constructing a good crossword puzzle takes time, even with crossword-puzzle-building software and online word lists, and Slonecker is busy. Along with teaching history at Heritage, he is the Ted Robertson Chair of Humanities and the interim chair of psychology. Slonecker is also a father of two daughters who enjoys reading fiction, particularly novels by Patrick Modiano and Philip Roth.
Tackling The New York Times crossword puzzle when it’s released on the app every day, Slonecker fits crossword-puzzle solving and building into his schedule. And his puzzle-building software is always open on his computer. He never knows when inspiration — whether it’s a puzzle theme, an unusual layout or clever anagrams — might come in a spare moment.
“It’s fun,” he said. “It gets kind of addicting when you’re working on a puzzle.”
A puzzle a day
His grandmother, Joan Martin, got Slonecker started on crossword puzzles. She lived nearby as he was growing up in Eugene, Ore., and he visited her often.
“She solved a crossword puzzle every day,” Slonecker said. He started working on crossword puzzles, occasionally trying the New York Times puzzle, “and would fail miserably,” he added.
“I’ve done them consistently for about 10 years and haphazardly before that,” added Slonecker, who is 40. He started constructing crossword puzzles for publication in 2018.
While he attended graduate school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Slonecker and wife, Andie, would work on the Sunday New York Times puzzle together. As crossword buffs know, newspapers generally publish the easiest puzzle of the week on Monday, with puzzles getting tougher every day up to the Sunday paper, which has the most challenging and largest puzzle.
The Yakima Herald-Republic publishes two puzzles in its print edition, one from Andrews McMeel Syndication and another from the Tribune Content Agency.
Crossword puzzles in The New York Times are among the toughest, if not the toughest, published in any newspaper — or anywhere. Solving a New York Times puzzle, considered the gold standard among newspaper puzzles, is an accomplishment. So is getting one accepted by its puzzle editors. The New York Times has published two of Slonecker’s crossword puzzles, on March 4 and June 17 of this year.
Due to the volume of submissions, its guidelines are rigorous. The New York Times pays well, so that inspires many to keep trying. Publication also comes with bragging rights. For every crossword puzzle published, several dozen were probably submitted, Slonecker said.
“I would guess they rejected 50 of my puzzles before I had one published,” he said. “By then, a dozen had been published elsewhere.”
Cruciverbalism 101
British-born journalist named Arthur Wynne created the first known published crossword puzzle, according to a brief history of crossword puzzles by George Eliot on the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament website. Wynne’s puzzle was published Dec. 21, 1913, in the New York World. It was shaped like a diamond and didn’t have any internal black squares
In the 1920s, crossword puzzles began to look like today’s versions, Eliot wrote. That includes internal black squares gridded in a symmetrical way.
“Puzzles then were not written with computer support, just written by people who have enormous vocabularies,” Slonecker said. “They would draw a grid, put black squares on and then think how to fill it. Today there’s software to help with this process.”
“With software as an aid, you can do some in 24 hours,” he said.
He mentioned two crossword-building software programs, CrossFire and Crossword Compiler. Buying the software and accompanying word list costs $300 to $400, Slonecker said. “The software is only as good as the word list. There are people who curate word lists out there” that puzzle-builders can subscribe to at an additional cost, he said.
Once someone has chosen a theme for a crossword puzzle, it’s time to construct the grid and write the clues and answers. That is when it is crucial to have the biggest word list possible, Slonecker said.
“A good puzzle isn’t going to lean heavily on factual knowledge,” he said. “It is going to lean on having a good vocabulary.”
Some good advice
Above all, crossword puzzles need to be worth solving. They should be challenging, but also fun. “Playful and interesting — that’s the goal,” Slonecker said.
As noted on its website, The New York Times “looks for intelligent, literate, entertaining and well-crafted crosswords that appeal to the broad range of Times solvers.”
Crossword puzzles all begin with basic grid rules that include symmetry, and words must be at least three letters long. No sections of the grid may be cut off from others, and words can’t repeat, though there are rare exceptions.
“There’s lots of rules,” Slonecker said, though “you can break any of them if there’s good reason to break them.”
All puzzle builders have their own approaches to puzzles within various rules and guidelines. For example, Slonecker usually avoids using proper names. “Words that are not proper names are going to be more accessible,” he said.
One aspect of themed puzzles that’s fairly consistent is the “revealer,” which is the clue to the theme. Revealers are usually found in the bottom right or the exact center of a puzzle, Slonecker said. And the question for that word will often include a clause, he added.
Not all crossword puzzlers have titles or themes, though. The crossword that runs in USA Today is one of the most frequently completed crossword puzzles, Slonecker said, and is not themed.
Reading broadly helps Slonecker build and solve puzzles, along with staying atop popular culture. Reading broadly is more important, though, to learn more words and their meanings.
“When somebody is actually solving a puzzle, the best advice I have is to always pay attention to the multiple meanings of words,” Slonecker said. “Especially in the harder puzzles that run later in the week, clue-writers are very frequently trying to mislead solvers by using secondary meanings of words.”
Those who want to sharpen their crossword-solving skills should also attempt a puzzle every day, Slonecker said. He recommends the USA Today puzzle for those just starting. The New York Times puzzle requires a paid subscription, as does Crucinova, another online option. Some online puzzles are free, including the Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times and Universal Crossword.
Though he’s made money from his crossword puzzles, Slonecker won’t quit his day job. Famed puzzle builder Will Shortz, the lead puzzle editor for the New York Times, is among an even smaller group of people who make a living from crossword puzzles. Slonecker has been in touch with Shortz’ editorial team, but never Shortz himself.
“The number of people who make a living in constructing crossword puzzles is maybe a dozen,” he said.
