Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or has been in close contact with someone positive for COVID-19 should get tested, Yakima Health District spokesperson Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez said in a recent news release.
A total of 580 new cases were reported Tuesday by the Yakima Health District, a new daily record.
That followed 1,080 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday through Monday in Yakima County, according to the health district.
As of Tuesday, the 14-day case rate was 1,659 per 100,000, which is more than 10 times the rate of 155 per 100,000 reported Dec. 23.
Hospitalizations in Yakima County have more than doubled in the same time frame. There were 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Yakima County Tuesday, up from 14 on Dec. 23, according to data from YHD.
The recent increase in cases and hospitalizations is likely related to recent holidays, gatherings and travel, Badillo-Sanchez said in the release. Omicron is also emerging as the dominant COVID-19 strain in Washington, the release said, and it is many times more infectious than previous variants.
Testing also has increased. The Yakima Valley College site tested about 500 people a day on Friday and Saturday, according to the YHD. The Yakima State Fair site tested about 400 people a day last week, and the Sunnyside Community Center site tested another 300 people a day.
The YVC test site had a positive test rate of 42% last week, Badillo-Sanchez said. Site coordinator Michael Vachon said the site was on track to test 700 people Tuesday, which would be a record.
People should stay home if they are sick and seek testing if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the release said.
COVID-19 testing is available for free at the following locations in Yakima County:
- 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, Yakima Valley College, 810 S. 14th Ave.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Yakima State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
More information is available at www.YakimaTesting.org.
At-home rapid tests are most effective when individuals are symptomatic or if the tests are taken after a known exposure, according to the release. If a person has symptoms and the rapid test result is negative, they should get a PCR test to confirm the result or take another rapid test two to three days later, the release said.
At-home rapid tests may be available for purchase at local pharmacies, depending on availability.
The health district recommends people stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and get the booster if eligible. The booster dose is now available to all individuals 12 and older in Yakima County. For more information on vaccines, visit www.YakimaVaccines.org.