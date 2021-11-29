YAKIMA – After an extended weekend of shopping deals — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday — Tuesday is a chance for area nonprofits and charities to receive an early Christmas present.
Giving Tuesday is an international event which generates billions of dollars in global giving, and several Yakima County organizations are hoping some of that generosity will come their way.
“I’ve been working in nonprofits for a long time … and when Cyber Monday became a thing, Giving Tuesday became an awareness campaign, for folks to realize this is a season of giving,” said Kellie Connaughton, director of the Yakima Greenway.
“Most nonprofits are ready to take your contribution this time of year,” she added. “Giving Tuesday is an easy platform for that.”
Several area nonprofits have online links or specific events tied to Giving Tuesday, including:
• Yakima Humane Society “Paws for a Celebration” fundraising telethon, which airs live from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday on KAPP TV, the local ABC affiliate. Co-hosts are KIT Radio’s Dave Ettl and former Yakima mayor Micah Cawley, live from the Seasons Performance Hall.
“We’re taking it old-school, like Jerry Lewis and all that,” said Sheryl Haga, Yakima Humane Society executive director. “The hour-long segment will have a lot of stories about what we do, the animals we’ve helped and the people who help us.”
Haga noted that “a big announcement” will be made at the end of the telethon, and volunteers will be taking donations by phone. Donations are also welcome at the Yakima Humane Society’s website.
• Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care of Sunnyside has a Giving Tuesday goal of $5,000 to support its bereavement program.
The organization offers no-cost bereavement services to adults and children who are grieving the loss of a loved one, said Shelby Moore, executive director of Heartlinks. Donations to the bereavement program allow Heartlinks to provide specialized grief support programs, purchase supplies for support groups, and offer support to its bereavement staff, Moore said.
Giving Tuesday donations may be made directly via https://bit.ly/3oFMinq or donors may visit the Heartlinks website at heartlinkshospice.org
• The Yakima Greenway is also providing potential donors with a Giving Tuesday donation link via its website and Facebook page.
Earlier this year, the generosity of Yakima’s three Rotary clubs and other donors allowed a new playground to open, Connaughton said, and continued donations will support other improvements to the network of trails spanning from Naches to Union Gap.
“All the improvements we’ve made this year have been the result of a generous community and volunteer help,” Connaughton said. “We’re getting ready in 2022 to do some big trail enhancements and some needed work on our office, the Greenway center.
“Any contributions that come in (on Giving Tuesday) will support operations and continued maintenance of our trails and playground,” she added.
• The Yakima YMCA is kicking off a December fundraising initiative with Giving Tuesday, Associate Executive Director Julie Bremerman said.
"We are doing Giving Tuesday through our Facebook page, and for the month of December, there is a match of up to $100,000 for all donations," Bremerman said.
Donations support YMCA facilities and programs at its downtown and 40th Avenue locations in Yakima, she noted. Specific programs include sending children to Camp Dudley, youth swim lessons and after-school drop in centers.
• Other state nonprofit organizations participating in Giving Tuesday are listed at the Washington Gives website, givebigwa.org
Three Yakima County organizations are listed there: the Downtown Association of Yakima, the Vision for Independence Center, and Tieton Arts and Humanities.
The DAY is a private, nonprofit organization committed to the preservation, development, marketing and promotion of downtown Yakima.
VIC, which has a retail store at 311 N. Fourth St. in Yakima, assists people with vision loss through low vision evaluations; access to adaptive devices, assistive technology, and related training; co-managed care with medical providers; referral to community resources; and emotional support.
Tieton Arts & Humanities is a nonprofit corporation that creates and implements artistic and cultural programs in Tieton.
Many other area nonprofits have campaigns or donation initiatives apart from Giving Tuesday, and welcome contributions at any time.
According to statistics posted at www.givingtuesday.org, the last Giving Tuesday celebration in 2020 generated $2.47 billion in giving in the U.S., and inspired millions of people worldwide to volunteer, perform countless acts of kindness, and donate their voices, time, money, and goods.
This year’s event also serves as a kickoff for Giving Tuesday’s 10-year celebration which will happen throughout 2022. The day was created in 2012 at New York’s 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation and Social Impact as a day to do good.
