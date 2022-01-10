COVID-19 booster doses are now available for ages 12 and older in Yakima County, and the Yakima Health District is urging people who are eligible to get one.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded booster dose eligibility to everyone 12 and older last week, and the YHD adopted the change for mobile vaccine clinics Monday, the health district said in a news release.
“As we continue to see an increase of omicron cases throughout our state, we urge community members to utilize preventative measures to remain safe,” local emergency response coordinator Nathan Johnson said in the release. “Now that we are able to administer Pfizer booster doses to anyone 12 and older, we encourage parents to get their children their booster dose and adults to get theirs as well.”
As of Monday, 54% of the total population of Yakima County residents are fully vaccinated, and 60.3% have initiated vaccination, according to the state Department of Health. Of those 16 and older, 70% are fully vaccinated, and 67.5% of those 12 and older are.
About 20% of those who are eligible have received a booster dose, the health district release said.
The health district said breakthrough cases in those who are vaccinated are expected to increase as the overall number of COVID-19 cases rises. The health district emphasizes that vaccines and boosters still offer important protection.
“The vaccines remain safe, and coupled with the booster, are protective against both delta and the new omicron variant,” YHD health officer Dr. Neil Barg said in the news release. “After receiving the booster, you are much less likely to experience severe infection, hospitalization and death, even if you contract the omicron variant.”
COVID-19 cases and hospitalization are more common among unvaccinated individuals, according to the release. In Yakima County, about 91% of COVID-19 cases and 86% of hospitalizations have been among people who are not vaccinated, the release said.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get a booster dose at least five months after completing the Pfizer primary vaccination series, six months after completing the Moderna primary vaccination series, or two months after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters are safe to mix-and-match, according to the CDC.
Anyone age 5 and older is eligible to complete a primary vaccination series, according to the CDC. More information is available at www.YakimaVaccines.org.
Here is where you can get vaccinated this week in Yakima County:State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday
• State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• YMCA, 5 N. Naches Ave. in downtown Yakima, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Barge-Lincoln Elementary School, 219 E. I St. in Yakima, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday
• Bearded Monkey Cycling, 1802 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive in Yakima, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Lewis & Clark Middle School, 1114 W. Pierce St. in Yakima, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday
• State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• YMCA, 5 N. Naches Ave. in downtown Yakima, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Adams Elementary School, 723 S. Eighth St. in Yakima, 4-7 p.m.
• Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave. in Sunnyside, 4-7 p.m.
Sunday
• State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. in Sunnyside, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.