With summer months quickly approaching, local engineering and public works departments throughout the Yakima Valley are gearing up for road projects and other construction.
Residents in Yakima, Union Gap and Selah will see several projects aimed at improving conditions for pedestrians and drivers this summer.
Yakima City Engineer Bill Preston is asking drivers to pay attention and obey road signs, especially in construction zones.
“Construction workers have families, too,” he said. “Please be aware and safe and courteous. They’re just trying to do their job.”
Here is a list of road projects planned throughout the Yakima Valley this summer:
Selah
In Selah, sidewalk repairs are scheduled for the north side of West Fremont Avenue from North First Street to North Fourth Street. The project includes updates to the sidewalk, curbs and gutters, Americans with Disability Act ramps, crosswalk flashing beacons and asphalt repairs.
Public Works director Rocky Wallace said the project, slated to start in mid-June, is funded by the Surface Transportation Block Grant awarded to the city by the Yakima Valley Council of Governments.
A grind-and-overlay project is planned for West Fremont Avenue in June. The overlay work will stretch from North Fourth Street to North 11th Street. Construction of ADA ramps is also included in that project, according to the city website.
More sidewalk repairs will take place on Naches Avenue between South Wenas Avenue and South Second Street in late May and June, according to the website.
Toppenish
Public Works supervisor Shaun Burgess said in an email that no road projects are planned for summer months in Toppenish.
The city will be asphalting and making repairs to roads impacted by a sewer line improvement project, Burgess said. That work will happen throughout the city in June but should have little impact on traffic, he said.
Union Gap
In Union Gap, road resurfacing is already underway at West Ahtanum Road between Main Street and Goodman Road, City Engineer David Dominguez said. The project also includes road repairs at South Third Avenue and South 16th Avenue along Ahtanum, he said.
Work is expected to be completed in the next few weeks, he said.
Dominguez said no other road projects are planned for this summer, but updates along Ahtanum Road and Valley Mall Boulevard are planned for 2023.
Wapato
Wapato Public Works Director Jeff Schumaker said no road projects are planned in Wapato for the next several months.
Yakima
In Yakima, a sidewalk project is scheduled near Robertson Elementary School at 2807 W. Lincoln Ave in August.
The work will happen along Powerhouse Road as part of the Safe Routes to School program, Preston said. The grant program supports pedestrian, bicycle or safety infrastructure improvements within two miles of schools.
A grind-and-overlay road project is scheduled for two sections of Summitview Avenue in Yakima in September. The resurfacing will happen from 40th to 48th avenues and 56th to 72nd avenues, according to Preston.
He said the work on Summitview is funded by a federal National Highway System Asset Management award.
