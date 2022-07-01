Nothing says Fourth of July like fireworks, and Yakima Valley residents have several ways to witness these brilliant nighttime displays.
Folks looking to enjoy a public fireworks show on Monday have several options.
In Yakima, a celebration is planned at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., that is free for all community members. Fireworks start at 10 p.m. Monday.
Selah’s fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. Monday in Carlon Park, 300 E. Goodlander Road.
Sunnyside will start its fireworks show at Clem Senn Field, South 16th Avenue. Monday at dusk, which is around 9 p.m.
Personal fireworks
People who want to set off their own fireworks are out of luck in most of the county. Personal sales and use of fireworks are illegal in the city of Yakima and throughout the county, with a few exceptions.
Granger, Mabton, Moxee and Zillah allow for fireworks in their municipal codes. City officials in these communities said normal fireworks rules are in place this year.
In Granger, that means city residents can discharge fireworks July 1-4, so long as they receive a permit from the city and plan to use the fireworks on land they own or lease, according to the city’s municipal code.
Mabton also requires fireworks users to have a permit, as per city code. The code allows for fireworks between 8 p.m. and midnight on July 4. People may not discharge fireworks in public areas without the city’s permission and never along a parade route or in a public gathering area.
In Moxee, folks need a permit and are not allowed to discharge fireworks in public areas, the city code says. Even with a permit, fireworks are only allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.
In Zillah, residents can get a permit from the city for personal fireworks use and discharge fireworks from noon to 10:30 p.m. on July 3 and noon to midnight on July 4, according to city code. City Hall staffer Bonnie Gottfried said Zillah residents may discharge fireworks at cemetery park, first come first served.
Improper use of fireworks can result in injuries or fires.
The Yakima Fire Department responded to 27 fires last July 4 weekend, mostly grass fires caused by fireworks, according to a news release.
“The fire danger is even a greater concern for this 4th of July holiday,” Yakima Fire Chief Aaron Markham said in the release. “Due to the unseasonably cooler springtime conditions and above-normal rain fall, the fuel load in the Yakima area is very high for this time of year.”
Yakama Nation
The Yakama Nation sets its own fireworks rules. Sales and personal use are allowed, with some restrictions.
Yakama Nation Public Information Officer Andrea Tulee said folks, including non-tribal members, can discharge fireworks on the reservation. But fireworks use is prohibited in cemeteries, treaty fishing sites, forested or range areas, on federally held property and within 500 feet of fireworks stands or storage areas.
Fireworks vendors must have a permit from the Yakama Nation and complete safety training. At least one person running the stand needs to be an enrolled tribal member, Tulee said.
Local fireworks vendors set up stands within the reservation in the weeks leading up to July 4. Stands pop up along U.S. Highway 97, with about a dozen clustered near West First Street in Toppenish.
Tyson Hull and Ashley Anderson, who work at one of the stands, said the same folks set up shop year after year. Selling fireworks has become a summer tradition for some people.
“I’ve been around it my whole life pretty much,” Hull said.
Anderson said she and her friends grew up coming to the fireworks stands to hang out as older family members worked. Kids still come to hang out.
The blue and white trailer she and Hull operate has a basketball hoop set up, which encourages folks to stop by, Anderson said. Sometimes people set up grills and barbecue at night.
Nate Wooster and Lester Wahsise, who work at the Rockstar Stand, said they like the social scene at the fireworks hub.
“Seeing old friends, new friends, hanging out with my boys,” Wooster said.
This year, he was unsure if fireworks stands would be able to operate in the area off Highway 97 near West First Street because the owner of the property died earlier this year. But a few weeks ago, vendors got the OK, he said.
Vendors said people come to Toppenish from as far away as California and Montana to buy fireworks. Hull had a customer for New Mexico this year.
The stands are the busiest in the days right before the holiday. But Hull said he cleared his calendar for two weeks so he could work the stand, including on July 4.
