Looking for help?

To file a complaint about an illegal eviction during the moratorium, go to the the Washington State Attorney General's office or contact the Housing Justice Project office at 509-426-3168. (Leave a specific message).

To resolve the legal matter out of court, call 509-925-5123 to schedule a tenant/landlord mediation.

For general tenant legal assistance, call the Landlord's Association at 509-895-6010.

COVID rental assistance program

All agencies can serve those who qualify:

• Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic-Northwest Community Action Center. Call 509-865-7630 Ext 2716, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Neighborhood Health Center in Yakima. Call 509-249-6232, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Neighborhood Health Center in Sunnyside. Call 509-515-0576, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Catholic Charities. Call 509-965-7100, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• OIC of Washington. Call 509- 452-7145, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Northwest Communities Education Center/KDNA Radio. Call 509- 854-2222, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.