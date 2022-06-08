Farmers in the Yakima River Basin are expected to receive a full supply of water this season, thanks to heavy spring precipitation and mountain snow, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
April and May precipitation were well above average and pushed water storage above average for this time of year. The forecast is good news for fish as well.
"The flows are way up now we did release water in April and May for fish," said river operations manager Chris Lynch. "Seeing the snow on the ground did help us evaluate extra water for the fish."
Precipitation in May alone was 193% of average, the fourth wettest on record, according to a news release.
Precipitation so far for the year — October through May — was 116% of average. Water from mountain snowpack was 241% of average in the upper Yakima Basin on June 1, with the Naches subbasin boasting 167% of average, the release said.
On May 1, total storage in five Yakama basin reservoirs was 108% of average at 1,021,534 acre-feet. Reservoirs are 96% full, the release said.
The basin is composed of senior and junior water rights. During short water years, junior water rights holders face possible prorated supplies.
Everyone is expected to get a full supply this irrigation season, the release said.
The water supply forecast is based on water flows, precipitation, snowpack, and reservoir storage as of June 1 in addition to future precipitation estimates.
More information is available Reclamation’s website.
