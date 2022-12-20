Heavy snow shut down travel on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, Highway 2 over Stevens Pass and Highway 97 over Blewett Pass on Tuesday.
I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions because of spinouts and adverse driving conditions, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported on Tuesday morning. Eastbound traffic is stopped at North Bend and westbound traffic in Ellensburg, with no estimated reopening.
Shortly after, U.S. Highway 2 closed over Stevens Pass in both directions, from milepost 58 to 64.5. There is no detour available and no estimated time for reopening, WSDOT said.
U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass is closed from milepost 150 at the Lauderdale junction to milepost 178. There is no current estimate for reopening.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday in the Cascades with the National Weather Service expecting 8 to 12 inches of snow and difficult travel.
