Heavy snow is expected in the Cascades late this afternoon and this evening, and drivers should be prepared.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday, calling for 10 to 18 inches of snow in the Cascades. The advisory covers Snoqualmie and White passes.
Travel could be difficult Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the weather service said.
In Yakima, there’s a 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Tuesday, rising to a 30% chance of a wintery mix falling Tuesday night.
There’s a 40% chance of rain Wednesday and a 50% chance of rain Thursday. It should be mostly sunny with a high of 52 on Friday.