Update 6:11 p.m.: Interstate 90 has reopened in both directions after a series of crashes this afternoon that closed the highway. Snow and slush on the roadway means chain controls are in effect for anyone without all-wheel drive.
Updated 4:50 p.m.: Eastbound I-90 is now closed 5 miles west of the summit due to spin outs. Westbound remains closed at Easton and will reopen at 6 p.m.
Updated 2:26 p.m.: Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed westbound at Easton because of multiple spinouts, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Updated 10:45 a.m.: Heavy snow is expected in the Cascades late this afternoon and this evening, and drivers should be prepared.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday, calling for 10 to 18 inches of snow in the Cascades. The advisory covers Snoqualmie and White passes.
Travel could be difficult Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the weather service said.
In Yakima, there’s a 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Tuesday, rising to a 30% chance of a wintery mix falling Tuesday night.
There’s a 40% chance of rain Wednesday and a 50% chance of rain Thursday. It should be mostly sunny with a high of 52 on Friday.