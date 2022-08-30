Traditionally seen as the last weekend of summer, the upcoming Labor Day weekend is expected to feature warm and dry weather, traffic congestion on highways and crowds at campgrounds across the state.
The state’s Department of Transportation and other agencies expect the number of travelers in Washington to approach pre-pandemic levels for Labor Day, and encourage travelers to plan ahead to avoid the heaviest travel times.
WSDOT has posted travel charts of anticipated highway use on its website, and encourages drivers to travel when traffic volumes are predicted to be less.
The heaviest traffic is predicted to be West Side drivers heading over the Cascades and back. In other words, Yakima Valley travelers planning to spend the holiday weekend on the West Side should avoid the worst of the congestion.
The Interstate 90 travel chart between North Bend and Cle Elum predicts the heaviest eastbound traffic and congestion between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, and between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Traveling westbound on I-90, the heaviest and most-congested traffic is predicted between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, and between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.
No construction or lane closures are planned on I-90, including Snoqualmie Pass, from Friday, Sept. 2, through Tuesday, Sept. 6, WSDOT reports. Travelers may receive text message alerts about significant traffic congestion and delays on the pass by texting the number 468311 with the words "WSDOT Snoqualmie."
Other online tools for travelers include the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts. The state agency also suggests the following travel tips for the holiday weekend:
• Have a backup outdoor destination if your first choice is full. If parking lots are full, find an alternative site and never park along road shoulders, as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway.
• Allow extra time for travel to avoid rushing or distraction.
• Carry extra food and water as an added precaution for emergencies or unexpected stops.
Camping tips
The Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the busiest camping times of the year, and officials with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Washington State Parks suggest checking on availability and making reservations if you haven’t already done so.
BLM campsites along the Yakima River Canyon include Umtanum, Lmuma Creek, Big Pines and Roza. Reservations are required through Sept. 30 at these sites; for availability, check blm.gov/visit/Yakima-river-canyon or call 509-655-2100.
The Yakima Sportsman State Park offers campsites just east of the Yakima River, with access via University Parkway in Terrace Heights. The site also includes a playground, hiking trail, picnic area and access to fishing (a recreational fishing license is required).
More information about the campsites is available by calling the Washington State Parks reservation hotline at 888-226-7688.
Wood and charcoal campfires are not allowed on U.S. Forest Service, State Parks and BLM land right now in Central Washington because of fire danger, even in developed campgrounds. Gas and propane self-contained camping stoves are allowed.
Weather outlook
Finally, the holiday weekend weather outlook is good both in the Yakima Valley and other portions of the state.
In Yakima, the National Weather Service predicts sunny skies throughout the weekend, with the hot temperatures of this week abating a bit. A high of 98 degrees is expected on Friday, with high temperatures in the low 90s for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
On the west side of the state, partly to mostly sunny skies are predicted through Labor Day, with high temperatures in the 80s on Friday and the mid- to upper-70s Saturday through Monday, the National Weather Service reports.
