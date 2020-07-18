After spring-like weather stuck around longer than usual, hot temperatures are coming to the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin, with Yakima potentially seeing triple digits next week.
This weekend won’t be quite so hot, but temperatures will begin rising Sunday and Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be the hottest days, said Brandon Lawhorn, meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Pendleton, Ore.
Meteorologists are warning residents to take precautions as temperatures may reach or exceed 100 degrees in the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla. The higher temperatures may continue into late next week, according to the National Weather Service’s website.
Though the temperatures aren’t uncommon, the highs forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday are 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal, with overnight lows 5 to 10 degrees above normal, the website notes.
Summer is finally getting started, Lawhorn said.
“We kept having storm systems come through in the last few months; we haven’t settled into our actual summer pattern yet,” he said. “Now we’re finally getting into our summer weather pattern.”
A ridge of high pressure is starting to build and settle over the western United States. It’s trying to make its way up here, Lawhorn said. Higher pressure is synonymous with rising temperatures. As the high pressure ridge builds, that allows temperatures to rise, “especially here on the eastern side of the Cascades,” he added.
“That’s what’s bringing us this heat, these triple digits we’re going to see in the Columbia Basin.”
People should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning and out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Heat-related illness will be possible, especially for those who are heat-sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
Those who work or spend time outside should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat exhaustion brings heavy sweating, a rapid pulse, dizziness, fatigue and cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat, along with muscle cramps, nausea and headache.
Heatstroke is a medical emergency and can lead to death, so seeking medical attention quickly is crucial. Along with a high body temperature, heatstroke can cause an altered mental state or behavior, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin and little to no sweating, rapid breathing and racing heart rate.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Call 911 if you suspect heatstroke.