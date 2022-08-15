Another round of triple-digit high temperatures is in the forecast Wednesday through the weekend in the Yakima Valley, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory.
After a relatively cool weekend with high temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s, the thermometer is ready to rise into the 100s in Yakima, Ellensburg and Sunnyside, according to predictions posted by the weather service’s Pendleton office.
“We’ll see another heat wave lasting through at least the end of the week, and likely extending into the weekend,” said Roger Cloutier, a forecaster with the NWS Pendleton office.
Yakima's high temperatures are expected to reach 100 and 101 on Wednesday and Thursday, and remain at or just below 100 through Sunday, the weather service predicts. Sunnyside is likely to see high temperatures at or slightly above 100 Wednesday through Sunday, while Ellensburg could see triple-digit heat on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, with highs of 98 degrees predicted on Friday and Saturday.
The heat advisory was issued Monday morning for the Kittitas and Yakima valleys, along with the eastern Columbia River Gorge area. It takes effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and lasts through 11 p.m. Friday, although Cloutier said it may be extended into the weekend.
Weather service officials are reminding people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned areas and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon hours, which see the greatest exposure to extreme heat and sunlight.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location, and 911 should be called in case of emergencies such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke, the weather service advises.
This latest weather advisory follows an excessive heat warning issued during the final week of July, a streak of triple-digit heat that saw four consecutive days of high-temperature records set at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station.
No precipitation is in the extended weather forecast. The last measurable rainfall in Yakima was the 0.17 inches that fell on July 7, according to weather service data.
