Yakima County is expected to remain hot and dry through the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore.
Forecasters are predicting a high of 111 degrees in Yakima Sunday, with evening temperatures dropping to 79, according to the weather service.
Saturday tied a record high temperature set in 2015 of 104 degrees, according to Ann Adams, an assistant forecaster with the weather service.
Temperatures are expected to go up to 113 on Monday and hit a high of 115 on Tuesday before dropping into the low 100s by the end of the week, with a high of 106 forecast for July 3.
The weather service has extended its extreme heat warning through 8 p.m. July 1.
Weather service officials advise people to only do strenuous activities either in the early morning or evening, drink fluids, stay in cool places and take frequent rest breaks.