Yakima Valley residents should prepare to stay inside or at least out of the sun this coming weekend, when hot temperatures are expected to climb past 100 degrees in the Valley.
A heat advisory will be in effect for the Lower Columbia Basin and Eastern Columbia River Gorge from noon to 9 p.m. Monday with expected temperatures of 98 to 102 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. The advisory includes Prosser, Connell and the Tri-Cities.
The Yakima Valley is expected to have its own heat warning for this coming weekend, said Marilyn Lohmann, meteorologist at the weather service.
“We could see readings between 100 and 110, so there probably will be heat warnings issued for (the Yakima Valley) next weekend to allow people time to prepare for the heat,” Lohmann said. “These temperatures coming up next weekend are extreme even for what we normally see in the summer.”
Temperatures in the 90s are expected in Yakima this week before the heat surge during the weekend.
It's due to an area of pressure that will build over the Pacific Northwest this week, increasing temperatures across the state, Lohmann said.
“With those extremely hot temperatures, it’s going to be 20 to 25 degrees above what we seasonally see this time of year, and well hotter than we’ve seen so far this season,” she said.
People should drink plenty of fluids and plan to stay out of the sun or in an air-conditioned room this weekend, according to the weather service.
Those who work outdoors should try to work early in the morning or after sunset if possible, and watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion brings heavy sweating, a rapid pulse, dizziness, fatigue and cool, moist skin with goose bumps, along with muscle cramps, nausea and headache.
Heat stroke is an emergency and people should call 911. Along with a high body temperature, heat stroke can cause an altered mental state or behavior, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin and little to no sweating, rapid breathing and a racing heart rate.