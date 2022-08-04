High temperatures, dry conditions and limited availability of water have prompted Yakima County’s Fire Marshal to declare a countywide burn ban effective Friday.
The ban on outdoor burning includes all recreational fires in unincorporated areas of the county, according to a county news release.
“It is our hope that by declaring a burn ban, we will help ensure that human-caused fires will not divert the resources we need to fight wildfires,” Yakima County Fire Marshal Chris Pederson said in the release.
Agricultural burning is allowed when permitted through the Yakima Valley Clean Air Agency. Fire safety measures must be followed and suppression equipment needs to be onsite at all times, the release said.
Anyone caught violating the burn ban could be subject to arrest and a $1,000 fine. Violations can be reported to the county at 509-574-2500.
Notice of the ban comes as crews battle the Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches. As of Wednesday night, the blaze had scorched 1,500 acres and forced evacuations 10 miles north of Naches.
Other restrictions enacted include campfire restrictions that took effect July 28 on U.S. Forest Service land in the region. Campfires are only allowed in federally designated wilderness areas with designated, developed campgrounds. Visitors should make sure all campfires and extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving.
The Bureau of Land Management enacted similar campfire restrictions as well as a firearm discharge restriction July 29. The restriction prohibits the discharge of firearms except in lawful hunt pursuant to state, federal or tribal law on lands administered by the BLM or the Bureau of Reclamation. The restrictions are effective in several counties including Yakima.
