Heat continues to be an issue for presses printing the Yakima Herald-Republic.

Record-setting temperatures have caused equipment overheating and shutdowns, leading to delays in home delivery of the Herald.

Delivery of Wednesday's YHR may be affected by heat-related issues.

Monday's home delivery of the Herald was also delayed by heat-related production failures. Many subscribers received their Monday print editions along with their Tuesday papers.

Additional updates about the Wednesday edition will be posted as more information becomes available.