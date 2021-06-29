Heat continues to be an issue for presses printing the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Record-setting temperatures have caused equipment overheating and shutdowns, leading to delays in home delivery of the Herald.
Delivery of Wednesday's YHR may be affected by heat-related issues.
Monday's home delivery of the Herald was also delayed by heat-related production failures. Many subscribers received their Monday print editions along with their Tuesday papers.
Additional updates about the Wednesday edition will be posted as more information becomes available.