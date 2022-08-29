Most Yakima Valley schools are back in session, but that doesn’t mean the high temperatures and dangerous summer heat are done for 2022.
The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
High temperatures in the range of 97 to 103 degrees are predicted in the region, with slightly cooler temperatures expected Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service forecast.
A high of 99 degrees is predicted Wednesday and Thursday in both Yakima and Sunnyside, with highs of 98 and 97 expected on those days in Ellensburg. High temperatures are expected to moderate into the low 90s for Labor Day weekend, the weather service predicts.
The advisory notes that hot temperatures may cause illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke to occur. Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the intense heat and sun during the midday, afternoon and early-evening hours.
