The Yakima Valley could see the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday, according to a heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service.
The heat advisory runs from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Yakima Valley with temperatures forecast to reach 102. Nighttime temperatures are expected to remain relatively high, in the mid to high 60s, heightening the risk factor for heat-related illnesses, the weather service said.
Robert Brooks, a forecaster with the weather service office in Pendleton, Oregon, said the high temperatures Tuesday are due to a high pressure ridge moving over the Valley combined with little cloud cover. A cold front following the high pressure ridge will bring temperatures down to the 80s and 90s for the rest of the week.
If the temperature reaches the predicted 102, Tuesday will be the Valley’s hottest day of 2022 so far, beating out June 27's high of 98. Temperatures this time last year were similar, with both July 11 and 12 of 2021 recording a high of 98. This is still far from the all-time record high of 113 set in Yakima on June 29, 2021.
The weather service recommends people stay well-hydrated, try to find an air-conditioned room to stay in and avoid the sun.
“If you’re working outside, plan around it (the advisory) like you would a thunderstorm. You've got to have safety. If you can’t stay hydrated or stay out of the sun, you may have to take a day or two to work a different angle of the outdoor job,” Brooks said. “Drink water. Don’t do your yard work in the heat of the day if you can absolutely avoid it.”
People should look out for signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion which include fast breathing, a high internal temperature and not sweating even if you’re feeling hot.
The city of Yakima reminds residents to be aware of not leaving children or pets inside cars. Even with the windows cracked, temperatures inside cars can increase by as much as 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.
High temperatures with little cloud cover cause pavement to quickly heat up. Pet owners should exercise caution when taking their animals for a walk during these hotter days. The American Kennel Club says temperatures as low as 75 may make sidewalks too hot for pets to walk on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.