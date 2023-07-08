A heat advisory is in effect for the Yakima Valley through 8 p.m. Sunday.
Cities including Yakima, Naches, Toppenish and Sunnyside could see temperatures reaching as high as 101 degrees with nighttime temperatures only going to down to 65 or 70, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures that high can lead to heat illnesses like dehydration and heat exhaustion.
Officials recommend Yakima Valley residents drink plenty of fluids, wear light and loose fitting clothing, and stay inside in air-conditioned areas as much as possible. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Heavy sweating, clammy skin, nausea and fatigue could all be signs of heat exhaustion. A dry mouth and intense thirst can be signs of dehydration.
Children and pets should not be left in vehicles, the advisory said.
To sign up for future emergency alerts through Alert Yakima, residents can visit the Alert Yakima website. Messages are available in English and Spanish.
