Heartlinks will expand its grief services in the Yakima Valley with a $60,000 grant.

The nonprofit organization will use the funding for workshops, seminars and programs to assist people dealing with grief, a news release said. Yakima County allocated the federal American Rescue Plan Act money to help with pandemic recovery.

“We are prepared to offer expanded grief programming to support mental health services throughout the Yakima community," said Shelby Moore, Heartlinks executive director. "It is challenging to work through grief and move forward with life after losing someone we love.”

The funds will help support Heartlinks two part-time grief specialists, establish more grief support groups, develop a new children’s grief program and develop a handful of other services.

While it has had a presence in Yakima for years, Heartlinks opened its first permanent office in Yakima last month. The organization has space at the newly opened Wellness House at 6006 Summitview Ave.

Heartlinks started as a hospice care provider in Grandview and Richland in the 1970s. Along with its services to individuals nearing the end of their lives, Heartlinks focuses on providing grief counseling and support.

Santiago Ochoa's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

RFA/Health Care Access Reporter

Santiago Ochoa is a bilingual journalist covering health care access at the Yakima Herald-Republic in Yakima, Washington. Before joining the Herald, Ochoa reported for Flint Beat in Flint, Michigan, covering the city’s Latino population—health care, education, community building and more, and winning top honors in the Michigan Press Association’s feature category. He served as photographer and later editor for his college newspaper, The Michigan Times. When he’s not working, Ochoa enjoys cross-country trips on his motorcycle, going to the movies, reading and skiing. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment