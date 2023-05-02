Heartlinks will expand its grief services in the Yakima Valley with a $60,000 grant.
The nonprofit organization will use the funding for workshops, seminars and programs to assist people dealing with grief, a news release said. Yakima County allocated the federal American Rescue Plan Act money to help with pandemic recovery.
“We are prepared to offer expanded grief programming to support mental health services throughout the Yakima community," said Shelby Moore, Heartlinks executive director. "It is challenging to work through grief and move forward with life after losing someone we love.”
The funds will help support Heartlinks two part-time grief specialists, establish more grief support groups, develop a new children’s grief program and develop a handful of other services.
While it has had a presence in Yakima for years, Heartlinks opened its first permanent office in Yakima last month. The organization has space at the newly opened Wellness House at 6006 Summitview Ave.
Heartlinks started as a hospice care provider in Grandview and Richland in the 1970s. Along with its services to individuals nearing the end of their lives, Heartlinks focuses on providing grief counseling and support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.