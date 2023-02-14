A public hearing on a new solar farm project is planned next week in Kennewick, with online participation also available.
Members of the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in Halls G and H at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick to discuss the Hop Hill Solar Project, planned east of Sunnyside.
BrightNight Power, headquartered in Florida, plans to build a 500 megawatt solar energy and storage farm on a 5,000-acre site east of State Route 241 and north of Interstate 82, just east of the Yakima County line in Benton County.
The Feb. 23 meeting will begin with an open house from 5-5:30 p.m. BrightNight and EFSEC representatives will answer questions about the Hop Hill project and the state’s review process.
An informational public meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., with presentations from BrightNight representatives and EFSEC staff followed by public comments.
The land-use consistency hearing follows, with testimony and comments from the public regarding Hop Hill’s consistency and compliance with land-use plans and zoning ordinances.
These meetings may be attended online via Microsoft Teams by visiting efsec.wa.gov, clicking on the energy facilities tab and selecting the Hop Hill project. A link to the Feb. 25 meetings is available there, as well as the BrightNight application, including a YouTube video on the proposal.
Anyone unable to attend the Hop Hill meetings, either in person or virtually, may send their comments in writing to efsec@efsec.wa.gov or by mail to Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, P.O. Box 43172, Olympia, WA 98504-3172.
Further information regarding the project is available by calling Ami Hafkemeyer, EFSEC director of siting and compliance, at 360-664-1305.
