A public hearing to consider site approval for a 24-acre surf park with a wave pool on a 39.5-acre rural parcel north of Moxee is scheduled for Thursday morning.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, in the basement of the Yakima County Courthouse, conference room B33. Virtual participation also is available.
Northwest Surf Parks LLC is planning a 5.5-acre pool, surfing school, fitness studio, skate park, dog park, fire pit and beach volleyball area, with surfboard and wetsuit rentals available, the county states in its online public hearing information packet.
Also proposed are 21 RV spaces, 21 campsites and 23 lodging units, with food service to include a restaurant/food truck.
Joey Lawrence and Mike Roy announced in August 2020 their plans to convert a parcel near the Norman Road and Reed Lane intersection into Barreled, a $30 million surf park with cabins, campsites and an RV park. Full details of their proposal are available online at www.surfbarreled.com.
After initially denying their request, the state Department of Ecology approved a water-right transfer for the project on Oct. 7.
Several neighbors bordering the property have objected to the proposal, noting there already is a lack of water in the area, and the roads were not built for the heavier traffic a surf park and resort would attract.
Jason Earles, planning manager with Yakima County Public Services, said the hearing examiner’s decision on the surf park is final, and does not go before the board of county commissioners. However, the decision can be appealed in superior court under the Land Use Petition Act.
“The hearing examiner will issue his decision within 10 days of the close of the open record hearing, at which point the decision can be appealed under LUPA, which is a 21-day appeal period,” Earles said.
If the hearing examiner approves the project and it is not appealed, Lawrence and Roy can move forward with construction, Earles added.
Thursday’s hearing includes an opportunity for public comment, and the public may join the meeting either in person or via Microsoft Teams through a link available at Yakima County’s upcoming public hearings website. Select the Microsoft Teams link available under the March 17, 2022, Northwest Surf Park public hearing listing.
When clicking on the Microsoft Teams link, a new window will open and ask, “How do you want to join your Teams meeting?” By selecting “continue on this browser,” residents may access the meeting via Teams on their current browser.
A call-in option for the meeting also is available at 1-206-485-3656, using the ID #755152591#.
