A decision on the merits of a temporary protection order against Yakima City Council member Jason White will wait at least three more weeks, so the case can be heard by an out-of-county judge.
The new date for the hearing is Aug. 23. The protection order, issued July 20 by Yakima County District Judge Kevin M. Roy at the request of Yakima council member Soneya Lund, will remain in place in the interim. That means White was barred from attending Monday evening's council meeting and the Aug. 17 meeting in person. He said he plans to attend via Zoom.
Lund has accused White of harassment, alleging he had a man confront her in the parking lot outside a salon she owns. White has denied the claims.
On Monday, Roy expressed misgivings about hearing the case. He began by asking White, who was not accompanied by an attorney, whether he needed more time to consult one. When White declined, Roy suggested that hearing the case himself may raise ethical issues.
"I don't live in a bubble," Roy said. "I read the newspapers. I know some of the history here. And I didn't know whether, Mr. White or Ms. Lund, if either one of you would be more comfortable if we had an out-of-county judge hear this matter. I don't lean one way or another obviously at this point, but I have read some things before. So I don't know whether either side is uncomfortable with me hearing this matter."
White said he was ready to proceed regardless.
Roy then added that someone had found his personal email and included him in an email to the City Council that had to do with the case. He didn't realize it was about the case until he opened it.
"Again, it doesn't impact the way I'm looking at this case at all," he said.
At that point Lund's attorney, Matthew Kaminski, requested the postponement, saying he would need time to review that email. Lund was not in the courtroom but participated via Zoom.
Moments later Kaminski requested the out-of-county judge. Asked his opinion, White disputed the need for the change, saying it was "a blatant attempt" to keep him out of council meetings.
"I don't think it's necessary, and I would like to get back to the council meetings," White said.
Roy granted Kaminski's request.
"With all of my knowledge of the case through the newspaper and other things, I just think it would be better for everybody to have an out-of-county judge hear this thing," Roy said. "Ethically I have to be very, very careful."
Kaminski said Lund was willing to agree to "a carve-out of the protection order" to allow White to attend council meetings.
"One issue that we do have is that we do need him to stop posting about Ms. Lund on his Facebook account and making public comments," Kaminski said.
White was not willing to commit to that.
Lund was part of a 5-2 council majority that voted to censure White for encouraging people to disregard public health advice about COVID-19 and making disparaging social media remarks about LGBTQ people in April 2020. White stopped attending council meetings a couple of months later but has remained in the public eye, using his Facebook account to cheer on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and sharing COVID-19 misinformation.
He refused to attend meetings for more than a year before reappearing earlier this month.
At the end of the July 6 meeting, the first in which White has participated since June 2020, White tried to turn the tables, directing a series of unsubstantiated personal attacks and accusations at Lund and moving to censure her. White’s motion died for lack of a second.