Reyna Arreola cried into a cloth she pressed against her face when asked if she was the mother of Jose Arreola during a hearing in Yakima County Juvenile Court.
She tearfully took the stand to share what she remembered of the 1995 shooting death of her son in Sunnyside.
Jose Arreola was sitting in the passenger side of his girlfriend’s truck on a foggy November evening when someone walked up and fired two shots into his head.
Jose Arreola’s girlfriend, Ofelia Cortez (formerly Gonzalez), had just pulled their infant son from her minitruck and was headed to her apartment when shots were fired. She had said she saw the shooter’s face.
On Monday, the case was revisited in a reference hearing before Judge Ruth Reukauf to determine whether the man convicted of killing Jose Arreola should be given a new trial.
The hearing comes after a panel of state appellate judges remanded the case back to Yakima Superior Court for a hearing to probe the merits of any new evidence.
Evaristo Salas, 15 at the time of the killing, was tried as an adult and convicted of first-degree murder just three days after his 16th birthday. He was sentenced to nearly 33 years in prison.
His conviction was based on the testimony of two people, Cortez, who identified him in a photo montage, and a police informant, Bill Bruhn, who said he overheard Salas bragging about the shooting in town.
Salas has maintained his innocence.
Now, more than 26 years later, attorneys representing Salas say evidence that would have helped prove his innocence was omitted from trial.
The truck in which Arreola was sitting had been removed from evidence before it was processed, and that information wasn’t presented at trial. Neither was a request for charges against Cortez for removing the truck before it was processed as evidence.
An informant who said he overheard Salas bragging about the shooting in town has since recanted his story, saying the lead investigator – former Sunnyside Police Sgt. Jim Rivard – coached him on what to say.
And Reyna Arreola said Cortez told her she underwent hypnosis before identifying Salas as the shooter.
Attorneys Laura Shaver and John Marlow are representing Salas while Yakima County Deputy Prosecutor Bret Roberts is representing the state.
The proceeding is expected to continue through the week, with Bruhn, Rivard and Salas’ former defense attorney, George Trejo, being called to testify.
On Monday, an emotional Reyna Arreola recalled her relationship with Cortez, and how she’d accompany her to the police department whenever she was called to view photo lineups of possible suspects.
“She was a very nice person,” Reyna Arreola said, her Spanish translated by an interpreter.
“I thought of her as more of a daughter than a daughter-in-law.”
Testimony was conflicting at times. Cortez said she never felt harassed by police during the investigation. Former Sunnyside police detective Jose Trevino testified he didn’t recall Cortez providing different stories about how the pickup was removed from impoundment (a police hold).
Question of hypnosis
Reyna Arreola said Cortez told her she’d had been hypnotized before identifying Salas as the shooter.
Hypnosis can introduce false memories and is inadmissible in court.
Reyna Arreola said police would take Cortez into another room for a while.
“She told me they would like put her to sleep,” Reyna Arreola said. “I would stay there in the office and they would take her.”
But in earlier testimony, Cortez said she had not undergone any hypnosis and never told anyone that she had.
She did say Rivard once asked her about it.
“I just remember being asked if I was open to it,” she said.
Cortez often had trouble remembering details of the case.
Former Sunnyside Police Detective Jose Trevino who helped on the case, testified that he had never heard of anyone at the department, including Rivard, using hypnosis and that it was against policy.
“It’s unreliable and inadmissible,” he said.
The truck
Trevino, today the mayor of Granger, testified he was in charge of the crime scene and the truck.
He said he couldn’t remember the exact date he learned the truck had been removed from impound, but that it upset him.
Trevino described the truck as the crime scene.
He said he wasn’t able to get any forensic evidence from it because it had been removed, cleaned and sold.
“It was gone,” he said.
Trevino said he began investigating who authorized the truck’s removal but didn’t find out. He said none of the officers or dispatchers authorized its release.
Trevino said the truck was under a police hold and that it should not have been removed without his consent.
Cortez said she called police and they told her she could retrieve the truck. She said Jose Arreola’s brother and his friend went with her to retrieve the truck from Denny Marrow towing company.
She said she was told by Jose Arreola’s family to get the truck or she’d incur impound fees.
She said she had parked the truck in Reyna Arreola’s yard for about a week before having it fixed and trading it in on another vehicle.
Cortez said she couldn’t remember if police questioned her about the truck’s removal.
Trevino said he learned of the truck’s removal on a day that he called Cortez to the department but said he didn’t remember for sure if he questioned her about it.
“I’m pretty sure I did,” he said.
Trevino said his investigation into the matter didn’t produce any charges.
Marlow asked Trevino if he was aware of charges Rivard sought for rendering criminal assistance in a homicide.
Trevino said he wasn’t at the time.
“Now I am,” he said.
The informant
Trevino said he didn’t trust confidential informants and that he told Rivard he did not want to work with Bruhn, a paid informant with a history of drug charges.
Trevino said he didn’t work with informants, though Rivard did.
“I just didn’t trust them.”
Later in testimony Trevino said he worked with one informant once on a drug case.
Roberts asked him if Cortez’s identification of Salas as the shooter made Bruhn’s testimony trustworthy.
“Yes,” Trevino said. “You’ve got two people that are saying that.”
The hearing will continue Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.