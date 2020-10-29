Yakima County has not yet seen any deaths related to this year’s flu season.
Dr. Teresa Everson, the health official for Yakima County, announced during a board of health meeting that the county had officially entered flu season Oct. 1.
One metric Everson tracks for flu season is how many outpatient visits show flu-like symptoms, with an expected 1.6%. Currently 0.5% of patients have shown flu-like symptoms.
Everson said a rise in flu-related hospitalizations at the same time as a possible surge in COVID-19-related hospitalizations could quickly get the county’s hospital capacity back to a state of “overwhelmed.”
But she added that so far, health officials seen any outbreaks in the community or in long-term care centers.
Lilian Bravo, also with the health district, said free flu shot clinics sponsored by Yakima Neighborhood Health Services have reached about 100 families in West Valley and Wapato school districts.
The district plans additional flu clinics for Highland, Mabton and Sunnyside, with more information on the health district’s website, she said.
The next scheduled drive-thru flu shot clinic will take place in Highland High School’s parking lot from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, according to the health district’s calendar.
Everson encouraged people to get flu shots sooner rather than later this year, reminding people the vaccine takes two weeks to reach full effectiveness.
She added that the state Department of Health has added provisions for free flu shots for both adults and children this year and that people can get free flu shots at Safeway stores.