State health officials confirmed the first case of the omicron variant Thursday in Yakima County, the Yakima Health District reported.
A male in his 30s tested positive for the variant and is in isolation, the health district said in a news release Thursday evening. Upon investigation, the district said, it was found the man was exposed to COVID-19 while traveling in the U.S.
The Yakima Health District reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday, with no new deaths. Twenty-two people were hospitalized with the virus.
Altogether, the county has recorded 606 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
